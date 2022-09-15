The Ozone Park Block Association met last week at the Deshi Senior Center after being unable to meet since March with a crowd of over 200 and a new tradition of presenting Cop of the Month awards to officers from precincts throughout the area. They outlined upcoming plans and events such as a widespread graffiti cleanup and a pet micro-chipping event.
The group presented numerous recognitions to officers from the 75th, 102nd and 106th precincts and Patrol Boroughs Queens South and Brooklyn North.
Assistant Chief Kevin Williams, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, gave an update on crime this summer.
Despite a decrease in gun violence, he said, there has been a 32 percent overall increase in crime. The seven main categories have all gone up with the exception of murder.
Williams said he believes foot patrols are the “bread and butter of policing” and emphasized quality-of-life issues, especially commercial vehicles parked overnight.
Within a two-week span, as part of an initiative known as “Operation Heavy Duty Enforcement,” 120 summonses were issued to commercial vehicles, 148 received boots and 100 were towed.
One issue, he said, is that the police department needs space to be offered for towed vehicles to be stored temporarily. Otherwise, the tow truck must make a trip back and forth to the impound for each vehicle and then it is likely only one or two a night get towed.
“We just need the space to put them and we will do the operation,” he said.
The block association has begun logging complaints from the community about abandoned vehicles to provide to the precincts.
Following heavy tow operations in South and Southeastern Queens, 102nd Precinct Commanding Officer Capt. Jeremy Kivlin said it has been confirmed that his precinct will be next to get the tow truck to remove vehicles.
Both the 102 and 106 reported over 200 cars being towed and over 300 commercials summonses issued in the summer months.
More information can be found on the block association’s Facebook page.
