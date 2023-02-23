For Officer Justin Davis, second from right in second row, working in the NYPD means continuing to follow in his parents’ footsteps.
Davis’ parents both served 20 years in the Air Force before joining the NYPD. Davis was in the Navy before joining the 102nd Precinct and is now a Youth Coordination Officer.
“I get to deal with kids from my community and become an influence for them to maybe follow in my footsteps and take the path that I took,” said Davis, who is from Jamaica. “Seeing a young Black man, a police officer with a graduate degree and years of service, can be a positive influence for them,” he said. He graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a bachelor’s and a master’s in criminal justice.
That is especially relevant for him during Black History Month and he said he appreciates the precinct’s celebration of its Black officers, who he is seen with above.
— Deirdre Bardolf
