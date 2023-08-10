State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) is hosting his annual large-scale, free job fair at Resorts World Casino, located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., on Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by the Queens Chamber of Commerce and Resorts World New York City.
Companies, other organizations, recruiters and agencies across the tri-state area are invited to participate. Each registered entity will be provided with an assigned table and chairs, and may request access to a power source.
Interested businesses and other entities are encouraged to contact Addabbo via email, at addabbo@nysenate.gov, or by calling his office at (718) 738-1111.
The day of the event, job seekers are recommended to dress in business attire, with copies of their resumes on hand.
Resorts World will provide free parking to job seekers in the lot directly across from the casino entrance. The event will be indoors and wheelchair-accessible.
“I believe finding employment for individuals is a critical role elected officials have in serving their constituents,” Addabbo said in a statement.
