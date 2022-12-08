Santa Claus is comin’ to town — and he’s glad to have you along for the ride!
The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association and the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association are teaming up to bring South Queens their third annual Christmas Caravan. The procession will wend its way through the area starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, on a route sure to spread holiday cheer throughout the community.
The event also will serve as a toy drive contributing to the 106th Precinct’s effort to get holiday gifts to children in its domestic violence program. Certain cars in the caravan will collect toys along the way.
People can participate by lining the route to see Santa and his helpers; purchasing a new toy for the drive; or joining the caravan. The contribution to help spread cheer is just $10 per vehicle.
The caravan will start at 165th Avenue and 84th Street, go into and out of Hamilton Beach and end at 149th Avenue and 81st Street. All the details are posted on the HBL Civic’s Facebook page. Anyone who wants to join the caravan should call (917) 488-5067. More information can be had by emailing hblcivic2014@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.