For business owners everywhere, there is no predicting what hurdle might come next. Many are still working to get back on their feet following the pandemic and trying to draw customers in, especially on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven, a commercial strip rich with history, culture and cuisine.
At La Comadre, a family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant, business was finally picking up but then the nearby 75 St-Elderts Lane subway station closed for construction and will be until August. Guadalupe Flores, far left, works there with her siblings and parents. She said losing that traffic has cut into 20 to 40 percent of their profits.
At Cancun Cafe, co-owner Ernestino Ponce, third from right at right, says they are still paying back the building owner from when they had no business during the lockdowns. “We didn’t even sell one taco, one single item,” he recalled.
So the businesses were happy to partner with the Woodhaven Business Improvement District last week to highlight one of their specialties: tamales. The event celebrated National Tamale Day and promoted the BID’s campaign to shop local. El Puerto Mexicano’s take on the Mexican delicacy, a corn-based dough steamed with fillings, are seen above. Numerous businesses participated as well as the Queens Chamber of Commerce and Community Board 9.
BID President John Perricone said it is part of a long-term plan to turn Jamaica Avenue into a destination.
“It’s often difficult for them to take some time for resources that may benefit them,” said Perricone of the small businesses. “So by us going to the business and giving them the opportunity to showcase what they have, for us it solves a problem.”
— Deirdre Bardolf
