The death of two teens and the injury of another on Sunday night at the Belt Parkway near 150th Street in Springfield Gardens was the result of high speed, according to a preliminary report by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.
Three teens were in a BMW 328 allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed on the right shoulder of the eastbound side of the parkway when the 19-year-old driver failed to properly navigate the roadway, resulting in the vehicle crashing into a median and overturning, according to the squad’s investigation.
Ronish Kush, 16, of New Hyde Park, LI, was ejected from the BMW and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel and Sukhmani Singh, 17, of Bellerose was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, but was later declared deceased by medical staff.
The driver, who was also sent to Jamaica Hospital, is in stable condition, authorities said.
The NYPD could not yet tell the Queens Chronicle exactly what speed the driver was traveling at or give the newspaper an update on the 19-year-old’s condition as of press time.
Sukhmani’s family is using the crowdsource funding site GoFundMe to try to raise $30,000 for funeral expenses.
“Any help will be greatly appreciated,” according to Harvinder Kaur, the GoFundMe organizer for Sukhmani’s memorial.
Sukhmani leaves behind a single mother and sister, according to the organizer.
To support the fundraiser go to bit.ly/40fZcKC.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, said the NYPD.
