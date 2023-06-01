A baked goods stalwart in Ozone Park is set to close at the end this month, according to community groups.
After rumors circulated that the Oxford Bake Shop on Liberty Avenue was closing, the Ozone Park Residents Block Association said that the building was sold and later that it spoke with the owners who confirmed the shop would close the weekend of June 24th.
The bakery could not be reached for comment.
More than 400 people commented on a post on the block association’s Facebook page, raving about the bakery and expressing sadness over its reported closing.
Many complimented the shop’s cheese Danishes, apple turnovers and crumb cake.
“I owe most of my 250lb body to Oxford,” one commenter joked.
“I will be wasting away immediately after the closing date!”
Others recounted their days working in the bakery, fulfilling duties like filling jelly and cream doughnuts.
Sam Esposito, president of the block association, said the bakery has been there since 1929.
The Department of State has records for Oxford Bake Shop as early as 1967.
The block association is planning a closing ceremony at the site.
The post about the bakery brought record engagement, the group reported, with over 600 shares on Facebook.
