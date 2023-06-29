A neighborhood staple, Oxford Bake Shop, located at 104-01 Liberty Ave. in Ozone Park, said a final goodbye to the community last Saturday in an event organized by the Ozone Park Residents Block Association.
Attendees included current owners Vicki Deegan and Felicemarie Misiti, past bakery staff, Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) and dozens of residents from all over Queens who hold a special place in their heart for the bakery.
Sam Esposito, president of the block association, said the bakery has been there since 1929. It was the longest-running Ozone Park business to stay in the same location, he said.
The closure is a result of the building being sold, which occurred in March 2023, according to online property records.
Block association Chairperson Brina Ciaramella called the bakery “a 100-year staple of Ozone Park,” and detailed visiting Oxford with her grandparents to pick up apple turnovers each weekend.
“A bakery is really one of the hearts of the community because when you step into the bakery, you are looking to choose things with love to share with the people that you love,” she said.
Ariola also spoke at the event, talking of her family’s connection to the bakery.
“Each and every one of us has our own story to share about Oxford bakery. And my story is it wasn’t Sunday without Oxford for breakfast,” the councilwoman said. “And they were our birthday cakes. Our wedding cakes. Our communion cakes.”
She also added, “One of the last things my father asked for before he passed was a crumb bun.”
Those who could not attend the event expressed their adoration for the institution on Facebook.
One resident called the closing the “end of an era.” Others lamented the loss of their favorite pastries, including the turnovers, Danishes and crumb cakes.
Ozone Park resident Jimmy Phils said to the Chronicle, “Here’s how to put it best: the loss will be felt both in terms of my weight, and in my heart.”
