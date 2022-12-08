NYPD Chief David Barrere, who served as commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South for six years, announced his retirement on Dec. 1 after 32 years with New York’s Finest.
Barrere had been chief of internal affairs since January. He commanded Queens South from January 2014 to January 2020.
“It has been an absolute privilege to work among the very finest police officers anywhere,” Barrere said in a press release from 1 Police Plaza. “Every day of my nearly 33 years in the NYPD brought something new — but one thing I could always count on was the unwavering devotion of the men and women of this police department to the people and the city they served. The NYPD is the greatest law enforcement organization in the world because they have the best cops in the world, and I am eternally grateful for their camaraderie, commitment, and courage. Thank you as well to all the communities I had the honor to serve over the years, and I look forward to spending retirement with my family and friends.”
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell thanked Barrere for his service.
“Throughout his exemplary career, he epitomized the professionalism, dedication, and commitment to public service that are the hallmarks of a New York City Police Department officer,” Sewell said. “Working across multiple bureaus, boroughs and assignments, Chief Barrere represented the best of the NYPD for more than three decades, and I wish him the very best in all that lies ahead.”
Barrere joined the NYPD in 1990 as a patrol officer in the 63rd Precinct in Brooklyn. He rose through the ranks to command the 75th, 76th and 114th Precincts, Central Robbery Division and Detective Borough Brooklyn. He led the Housing Bureau from 2020 to 2022.
— Michael Gannon
