The Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club teamed up with Lenny’s Clam Bar on Cross Bay Boulevard, Sovereign Realty of NY and Queens’ own award-winning professional balloon artist Nick Rotondo, known as Nick the Balloonatic, to bring a free, entertaining luncheon to seniors in the community last Thursday.
A representative from state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.’s office attended the event, presenting Rotondo with a citation for his service.
“Our Lions Club loves bringing social events to the local senior population. It’s a great opportunity for folks to get out, meet with friends, laugh and share a meal,” said Brina Ciaramella of the Lions Club and Sovereign Realty of NY, who organized the event at Lenny’s Clam Bar. “By coordinating with a venue, an entertainer and a corporate sponsor, we were able to put this event together absolutely free of charge.”
“It was a huge success and we would love to do more events in the future by utilizing this same formula, so if anyone that fits any of those three categories is interested in getting involved, we’d love to hear from you,” Ciaramella said. “As Lions we can’t solve every problem in the world, but each act of service matters to the community and to each other.”
— Kristen Guglielmo
