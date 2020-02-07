Bad reviews for bus routes roll in

Maya, a 10th-grader at The Scholars’ Academy who lives in New Howard Beach, admitted she didn’t know when to hop off the Q53 to get to the school when she first started classes there.

“I saw other kids in Scholars’ shirts get off and I followed them,” she said.

Future students who may have similar problems won’t be so lucky, she fears, if the MTA’s proposed Queens bus route redesign goes into effect.

That’s because the transit agency is proposing to eliminate the Q53. The plan would keep the Q52, which follows the same route as the Q53 until it reaches Rockaway — where, as of right now, the former goes east and the latter west on Rockaway Beach Boulevard.

But that would be inconvenient for students like Maya and her classmates Amanda and Zoe, all of whom attended a Jan. 31 public workshop on the proposed route changes.

Close to 50 South Queens residents and officials participated in the session, with most — if not all — speaking against the plan.

“I don’t understand why they just can’t keep it,” said Hamilton Beach resident Kathy Torre, who was upset that the Q11, along with the Q21 and Q49, would be consolidated into the Q83 and Q88, spelling the end of a one-bus trip to Queens Boulevard from Howard Beach.

Riders would have to transfer to a different route if they wished to get to Queens Center mall. On the way back, they would need to transfer at Rockaway Boulevard and Cross Bay to reach local streets in Old and New Howard Beach.

At tables set up in the basement of MS 202 in Ozone Park, many bus riders demanded that lines like the Q53 be kept or that lines be redrawn to avoid multiple transfers.

Some accused the MTA of not listening to riders. One man alleged the transit officials at the tables were “not taking notes” on customers’ complaints, an accusation another MTA official disputed with the man for quite some time.

State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) noted that some residents may have a bad taste in their mouths from how the city handled the implementation of the Select Bus Service lanes along Woodhaven and Cross Bay boulevards, a process that many claimed had little public input.

The MTA has stressed the proposed redesign is just that — a proposal. There are multiple workshops and town halls planned before any changes go into effect, and changes to the design are planned.

Yet that’s done little to allay people’s fears. Maya said she feels many of her Scholars’ classmates are unaware of the plans, adding that very few knew about them when she mentioned them at school.

She said she would attend similar meetings in Rockaway this week.

Most elected officials, including all 15 members of the City Council’s Queens delegation, have already blasted the redesign. The Council members, in a press release issued in late January, called the plan bad for Queens residents.