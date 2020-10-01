Over 200 families and friends of the school community at PS 97, The Forest Park School, joined in a “Grab and Go Backpack and School Supplies” event recently. The Forest Park School had partnered with Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Plus in supporting families on health topics, teacher appreciation celebrations, teachers closet and now a backpack giveaway.
Around 240 backpacks chock full of school supplies, which were donated by Empire Health Plus, were distributed to families to support them during this pandemic, which has been a challenge to all. Manisha Franklin-Reynolds, Empire’s director of community relations, and Lidi Flores, community relations rep, have been, and continue to be, amazing friends to the school.
PS 97 scheduled the participants over a two-hour period to make certain social distancing protocols were followed. Hand sanitizer was available and masks were worn by all. Everyone also received a thermometer and was reminded to complete the health screening form before coming to school each day.
The school now “looks forward to a successful year of learning. We are all in this together, 6 feet apart!,” according to their parent coordinator, Amelia Joseph.
