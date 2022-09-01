Five hundred kids received backpacks, school supplies and a day of fun before school starts at the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol’s Back to School fair last Friday.
“We know how important it is for children to start off their school year feeling confident and ready to learn — and we’re proud that we could help make that happen,” the organization wrote in a social media post.
The city Department of Sanitation and the FDNY participated and provided resources, Shivram’s Bakery provided lunch for volunteers and Community Board 9 helped out as well.
Sponsors of the event included state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, above in white, and Empire HealthPlus.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.