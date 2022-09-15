Community Board 9 met via Zoom on Tuesday following summer break and covered education issues, infrastructure, quality-of-life issues and more.
Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) spoke of the recent news that the mayor is expected to announce the first phase of the QueensWay project soon.
Board member EJ Sydell expressed a desire for holiday lights down Lefferts Boulevard, for which $15,000 is being sought, but was told that it is likely too late to receive funds for this year.
Land Use and Housing Co-chair Sylvia Hack gave an update on the committee’s Riker’s Island proposal and said a press conference about it may be held.
Improvement plans for Equity Playground were discussed and desires for some to be made at Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park were expressed. Chair Sherry Algredo said three new gifted and talented programs were beginning in the district, including a new one at PS 56. The school district will also be offering free English classes.
The board plans to meet in person at Borough Hall next month.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.