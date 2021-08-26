The Hamilton Beach Civic Association will hold its annual baby parade starting at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 from Hamilton Beach Park.
As part of the tradition, residents will build floats and dress their kids up in costumes. In the past, the parade had proceeded from the West Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department parking lot down to Hamilton Park. This year marchers will do the opposite and meet at the park around 12:30 p.m. and march down to the parking lot.
At its destination, the festivities will include a slide, face painting, cotton candy, popcorn, hamburgers, hot dogs and water.
