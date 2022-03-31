Beautification efforts for under the Long Island Rail Road tracks along Babbage and Bessemer streets in Richmond Hill have been rescheduled for this Saturday.
The community cleanup is being organized by the NYPD 102nd Precinct and the 102nd Precinct Community Council.
The event was postponed from last weekend due to the weather but this weekend’s event will be rain or shine, the 102nd Precinct announced on Twitter.
The event will tackle litter and graffiti along Babbage Street between Hillside and 84th avenues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donations of paint and supplies including gloves are being accepted and can be dropped off at the 102nd Precinct. Monetary donations are also being accepted in the form of checks, the community council stated on Facebook.
The precinct asks that people avoid parking under the tracks on Saturday where the cleanup will be taking place.
For more information, contact 102nd Community Affairs Officer Scott Adelman at (718) 805-3215 or scott.adelman@nypd.org.
