The Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park held an awards ceremony last Wednesday during its monthly meeting at St. Anthony of Padua Church in South Ozone Park.
ONCA Vice President Robert Joseph, top right, presented President Joe Caruana, center, with the first-ever Vice President’s Award. Joining them was Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar.
Councilwoman-elect Joann Ariola was named Woman of the Year, represented by Phyllis Inserillo, third from left, above. Daniel Coffaro Hill, far left, marketing director for the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, was the youngest-named Man of the Year.
Other awardees included Rajkumar, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, represented by her chief of staff Daniel Randell, fourth from left, Councilman Eric Ulrich, represented by Linda Fogal of Community Board 9, and attorney Joseph Kasper.
— Deirdre Bardolf
