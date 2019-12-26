Avenue in Richmond Hill named Punjab Way

A 12-block stretch of 101st Avenue in Richmond Hill is going to be co-named Punjab Way, in recognition of the province in India where Sikhism originated.

The City Council voted last Friday to approve the new name at the urging of Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), who represents the area.

Richmond Hill is home to a growing community of Sikhs — a five-century-old religion based on humility and equality — and Adams said she wanted to recognize their place in the life of the neighborhood.

The section of 101st Avenue to be designated Punjab Way will go from 111th to 123rd streets.

The avenue is home to a number of Sikh institutions including the Baba Makhan Shah Lubana Sikh Center, Gurudwara Sikh Cultural Society, Singh Farm, a prominent local grocery store, and the Sikh Cultural Society.

The Council voted on Friday to co-name 54 other streets in the city.