Everyone is excited to be back in the swing of things at PS 97, The Forest Park School, and recently took advantage of the great weather to show their enthusiasm.
The school said its event spreading chalk messages of kindness was an amazing activity, and all of the students’ messages were very heartwarming. At the top, kids in Pre-K class 216 enjoy sharing their contributions.
The Woodhaven school said it looks forward to holding such an event every month.
The PS 97 students also made their very own live rainbow with each grade wearing a selected color. In the classroom, each month will feature a book reading related to positive behavioral interventions and support, as well as social and emotional learning. The first was Holly M. McGhee’s “Come with Me.”
