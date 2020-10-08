A new shop that opened this week shows the artisanal coffee game is no longer a commuter hub phenomenon.
The owners of Etto Espresso Bar, which opened up at 159-49 Cross Bay Blvd. last Monday, have not only taken a gamble in opening up a new shop during the pandemic, but also in targeting Howard Beach, a residential neighborhood that usually gets looked over by coffee entrepreneurs.
Enter Frank Zummo, the company’s co-owner, and a lifelong Howard Beach resident. Zummo said that even before Gov. Cuomo locked down the state in March, the pandemic had already started to affect the bottom line at Etto’s flagship location in Long Island City.
“We were a prime example of the whole horror story with the pandemic,” said Zummo.
Zummo originally opened up the LIC store in 2015 after becoming a craft coffee aficionado around 2010, when artisanal coffee really started to take off. He had picked Long Island City for a location because of its proximity to commuter lines and offices, but as more workers began to go remote, his business started to dwindle.
The shop eventually closed down during quarantine. It reopened on June 1, but Zummo said that business is still down 60 or 70 percent. Around that time he started to talk to Joe DeCandia, the owner of Roma View catering, where Zummo had previously worked, about renting the tiny office next to the catering hall, which wasn’t being actively used.
What started as an idea for a pop-up at the location turned into a complete build-out that took longer than expected. After Zummo made a social media post about the new location, buzz around the Howard Beach Facebook groups began to build.
“The response has been tremendous. People really were waiting for us to open,” said Zummo.
In the week and a half since its opening, Zummo said, business has been booming. He chalks up the excitement to the sense that there aren’t any coffee shops like his in the neighborhood, on top of the fact that more people than ever are working from home — and, of course, the coffee itself.
“I think people have a little more time on their hands. And the rush-hour commute is not part of their daily life right now,” he said.
Zummo said that all his espresso is timed and weighted to capture a certain flavor profile. The company roasts its own coffee, which it buys in smaller quantities on a weekly basis so it can maintain a fresh stock. It takes Zummo about six and a half hours to make a gallon of his cold brew with a drip method that minimizes the coffee’s acidity.
Since the shop’s opening, one specialty that has spread over social media is the bulletproof caramel latte, a concoction containing of one tablespoon of the “bulletproof brain octane oil” and two tablespoons of Kerrygold butter, which Zummo said is popular with “gym rats” and those on a keto diet.
“You put it as part of your workout routine. It kickstarts the fat burning in your body. People say it’s a lot of fat in the butter, but it’s good fat,” he said.
The latte has gained viral status on the Howard Beach Facebook groups.
“Today I’m having a caramel latte. It makes my heart feel good,” said Nick Rotondo in a video he posted to the Howard Beach Dads group. Rotondo then took a sip of his bulletproof coffee that made him burst into an ecstatic dance.
