More than 100 people turned out for a night of classic swing at the 12th annual Arnie Mig Big Band Memorial Concert in Howard Beach in the St. Helen Church parking lot on Aug 31.
The concert was hosted by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato. Addabbo has been honoring Arnold Migliaccio’s legacy with concerts since 2009.
The show featured music from Frank Pedulla and the Music Staff Swing Orchestra & Dixieland Band, and vocalist Michelle Collier from the Swing 46 Jazz and Supper Club. Howard Beach resident and comedian Randy Novick, better known as Rockn’ Randy, performed a comedy routine.
“I am so pleased that this concert brings so much joy to the community,” said Addabbo, seen above at left with Collier, Pedulla, Novick and Pheffer Amato. “It’s important to keep community traditions like this one alive, so that future generations can enjoy this special type of music, and learn about people like Arnie Mig.”
— Kristen Guglielmo
