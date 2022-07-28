The 12th annual Arnie Mig Memorial Big Band Concert is coming back to Howard Beach on Aug. 4.
It will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Helen Roman Catholic Church, located at the corner of 157th Avenue and 84th Street.
The free concert is sponsored by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and co-sponsored by Asemblywoman Stacy Pheffer Amato (D-Howard Beach) and Brady & Bader, Attorneys at Law.
Concert attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs for seating. In the event of rain the concert will be rescheduled to Aug. 11.
The namesake of the concert, Arnold “Arnie Mig” Migliaccio, was the leader of the Serenaders in Blue Orchestra which held the first annual swing concert for the residents of Howard Beach nearly three decades ago with a performance of Big Band-era jazz music from the 1940s.
“It is an honor to continue to bring the Arnie Mig Memorial Big Band Concert to the Howard Beach community each year,” Addabbo said in a press release. “Arnie Mig was a staple in Howard Beach for decades, and he and his band entertained audiences of all ages with his music.”
Addabbo thanked Pheffer Amato and the Brady & Bader law firm for their continued partnership in bringing the concert back this year.
When Migliaccio passed away on June 7, 2009, Addabbo wanted to honor his legacy and continue the tradition he had established.
He started the Arnie Mig Memorial Big Band Concert in 2009 to allow the residents of Howard Beach to continue to enjoy the music that Migliaccio had played for them.
“It is wonderful to continue this tradition with Senator Addabbo and bring a special concert to Howard Beach. Live music and dancing with our neighbors is a great way to spend the evening and truly makes this a fun event. I cannot wait to see you all there,” said Pheffer Amato.
The concert will feature swing music performed by Frank Pedulla, leading the Music Staff Swing Orchestra.
For more information contact Addabbo’s Howard Beach office at (718) 738-1111.
