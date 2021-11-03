Taking over 67 percent of the vote, Joann Ariola won the seat for City Council District 32 in Queens, maintaining the Republican stronghold, with bipartisan support behind her.
Ariola, a longtime civic leader and chairwoman of the Queens Republican Party, defeated Felicia Singh, a teacher and Democrat from Ozone Park, with more than double the votes.
“This race wasn't only won on message, it was won because each and every portion of this district felt that I represented them,” Ariola said to a crowd of over 100 supports at her victory party at Russo’s On The Bay on Tuesday night.
Ariola, who is from Howard Beach, will succeed Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), who announced her victory to the crowd and introduced the incoming councilwoman to the podium.
“For the first time in the history of our community, in our district — and I say this not as a politician but as a parent — we will have a strong, competent, intelligent, dedicated, caring and kickass councilwoman,” said Ulrich.
This is the first time the seat, which encompasses Broad Channel, Howard Beach, Lindenwood, Ozone Park, and Woodhaven, will be held by a woman.
Ariola ran a campaign focused on law and order, funding the police and maintaining quality of life, which was a stark difference from her progressive opponent, Singh, who vowed to further defund the police and pour resources into alternative forms of public safety.
“This was a very hard-fought race, and I commend my opponent on the job that she did during this race,” said Ariola. “But I will tell you that from day one, our message resonated in this district — we will not put up with further defunding the police, we will not put up with halfway houses and community prisons or the closing of Rikers.”
The race was one of the most contested and closely watched in the city and served as a test of the power of progressive policies. Singh was backed by Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. But the race was not as close as many expected and turnout in the largely red district resulted in over 16,000 votes for Ariola.
The endorsements from local elected officials that Ariola did get, unlike Singh, who struggled to get that close-to-home support, paved the way for a strong theme of bipartisanship.
“This was a broad, bipartisan coalition that elected Joanne Ariola. It wasn't just Republicans that elected and voted for Joanne,” said Ulrich, before thanking Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) for his help and backing of Ariola.
“It was the right thing to do, to support Joann Ariola for this seat. The 32nd should not go to a socialist … The 32nd is saved,” said Holden.
“Joann is the common sense candidate … She’ll be a wonderful member of the Common Sense Caucus in the City Council,” he said, referring to the bipartisan coalition they plan to create which he hopes to have at least 10 councilmembers on.
“This race could not be won without the bipartisan support that I received,” said Ariola, who was surrounded by her husband, three sons, 83-year-old mother and extended family and friends.
She thanked her family, who she said stood with her through the campaign. “They really made the ultimate sacrifice so that I could put twenty four hours a day, seven days a week into this race.”
