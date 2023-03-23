The race for City Council District 32 opened up on the Democratic side with incumbent Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) running seemingly unopposed after her challenger, attorney Mike Scala, decided to drop out.
“This was a very difficult decision in light of the fact that I believe we’re in need of better leadership,” Scala said in a statement on Monday.
He has other obligations including ongoing legal matters for clients, he said, and will continue serving the community. Scala is the legal counsel for the QueensLink rail reactivation proposal.
He lost the Democratic primary in 2021 to Felicia Singh, who was then defeated by Ariola. In 2017, Scala lost to Republican Eric Ulrich. He also lost to Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) in 2012.
Scala had raised $4,400 to Ariola’s $22,000 as of the last filing period.
— Deirdre Bardolf
