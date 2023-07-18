New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.