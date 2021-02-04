Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway) hosted a Covid response press conference last Thursday at the Gurdwara Sikh Cultural Society in response to the alarming positivity rates in South Richmond Hill.
Joined by Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), Anderson shared his office’s plans to provide increased amounts of PPE and testing availability to community members, his demand for citywide and statewide transparency throughout the entirety of the vaccination process and his dedication as a lawmaker to passing economic relief legislation in Albany.
“South Richmond Hill’s Covid-19 positivity numbers are among the highest reported in all of New York City. I am dedicated to taking action that will support the safety of all of South Richmond Hill’s diverse residents, including the Sikh community, predominantly living in Assembly District 31’s South Richmond Hill, in collaboration with elected officials, community leaders and medical professionals,” Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.