I want to be a dancer! As I watch Shayla Hutton leap, glide and dance across the stage on her pointe shoes, seemingly on water - that’s what goes through my mind; I want to be a dancer, or more unrealistically for me, I want to dance like Shayla Hutton. I’ve never danced in my life, but she makes me want to dance when I watch this amazing young lady on stage who is truly awe-inspiring, breathtaking and simply extraordinary!
I had the opportunity to watch her perform for the first time in Brooklyn NY, a little over two years ago in 2018. Shayla performed with a group of other talented dancers at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Fisher Theater, in Samuel Pott’s world premiere piece called ‘Esther’. You really couldn’t have watched a stronger and more beautiful dancer. It gives you an insight into who Shayla is, a versatile dancer with unlimited talent.
Shayla Hutton’s resume at such a young age is truly impressive. The way she effortlessly leaps across the floor is at the very least breathtaking, the fact that she was the only female recipient to be awarded with an arts scholarship in her secondary school and has an array of dance performances under her belt throughout Canada at the ripe age of 25 is awe-inspiring, but that is not what makes Shayla Hutton extraordinary by far. Here in the states she was hand picked out of hundreds of dancers by the Joffrey Ballet School, for their Trainee program and awarded a scholarship. She was also picked to be part of the Joffrey Concert Group, which perform in various venues in the United States. What is most impressive and extraordinary about Shayla Hutton is the time she finds in her busy schedule to give back to the community and help young girls through dance.
Until recently, Shayla performed with the prestigious dance company Nimbus Dance, which allowed her to showcase her talents in various venues around the United States. When Shayla was not on stage, she taught at the School of Nimbus, a non-profit organization that supports the Nimbus Dance works program, an Outreach Program in Jersey City that focuses on bringing the arts to impoverished neighborhoods. She also inspired and promoted girl empowerment through dance at a dance studio in Queens, NY.
I have watched her huddle up with the girls after class and offer inspiring messages of empowerment and confidence to our pre-teen and teenage girls who are just starting to find themselves as they transition from little girls to young ladies. A soft-spoken young lady with extreme hard-working ethics, ingrained by her parents at a young age, has allowed Shayla to grow into the role model that she is today.
She previously lent her free time to not just teach dance to young girls, but more importantly, teach confidence, hard work ethic and girl empowerment. In this date and age where social media has a big part in defining or at least assuming to the world who we are as women, it easily puts a great deal of strain and stress on young girls who may seek approval of an audience in order to define who they are. Shayla has changed that in a lot of the young girls she works with.
You visibly see her impact, when girls flocked to her side after a ballet class to just talk to her or hear her give them an account of her week, her day, or the latest piece of choreography she’s been working on. Even through this COVID crisis, she’s kept in touch with some of the girls and still acts as an inspiration to them, who have now become more than just students.
It is truly inspiring to know someone such as Shayla Hutton and see firsthand what it truly means to be a well-rounded, extraordinary artist and human being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.