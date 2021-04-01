As we enter Holy Week, I wanted to share this story of kindness and love for one another.
Thinking about all the families in our area that are food insecure, I wondered how they would be celebrating Easter. Thinking about children with nothing to look forward to on Easter morning was heartbreaking. Children have been having a particularly hard time lately and I had an idea of bringing a little sunshine into their lives. We don’t have a lot, but we have enough, and that means we can share with others. I called over to the Our Lady of Grace food pantry, as I had partnered with them in the past to reach out to families in need. They agreed to distribute Easter baskets to the children on their list if we could manage to make them. They said they had wanted to make baskets for these children, but just didn’t have the resources to do so.
Our mission began with collecting new toys for the baskets. I put it out into the community and the response was overwhelming. They say it takes a village, and I am so honored to be a part of this one. Because of a number of kind and generous people and some volunteers, who also donated, we were able to make almost 200 baskets filled with toys, stuffed animals, coloring books, puzzles and more.
The wonderful people in charge of the food pantry stated that they would be feeding about 600 families from our neighborhood this Easter. That number is higher than in years past but has gone down since the height of the pandemic. The pantry accepts monetary donations as well as food donations all year. It is a wonderful place to make a donation if you are so inclined. If you can’t contribute, please keep them in your prayers, for they are truly doing God’s work. Happy Easter!
A special thank you to those who donated: (in no particular order): David Porrello of Casey and Porrello Funeral Home; Peter DeLucia of The Shops at Atlas Park; P.J. Connolly of Vetro; Randy McNeil of Blue Sky Landscaping; Margie Arnold of Reach For The Stars; Kim Estremo of Mia Bella Laser; Jennifer and Lance Oseff of Security Central; Deborah and Peter Tighe; Nicole and Roberto Gallo; Priscilla and Frank Tuzio; Vanessa and Chris Dunic; Francesca Scarantino; Leslie Skyba; Adriana Sinacore; Kerry and Peter Wright; Bridget, Christopher and Matthew Karrow; and there were some anonymous donations as well.
— Frances O. Scarantino, STARS Community Center
