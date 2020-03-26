Despite cases of the dreaded coronavirus rising throughout the city, Amazon plans to reopen its Woodside warehouse on Friday, a spokesperson said.
The Seattle-based corporation temporarily closed the site on March 19 after an associate tested positive for COVID-19 and it became apparent that facilities such as the distribution center pose operational risks as the disease spreads.
Amazon reported that it has sent all employees home from the delivery station with full pay as it sanitized the facility. The distribution facility, known as DBK1 and located at 1 Bulova Ave., is the first one in the country to have a confirmed case of the virus.
“We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “We have made employees at the site aware of this confirmed case and asked anyone who was in close contact with the diagnosed individual to stay home with pay for 14-days in self-quarantine.”
To date, Amazon has closed five additional facilities in Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Michigan and Oklahoma City after employees in those locations tested positive for the novel virus.
The coronavirus outbreak has devastated life in the U.S. causing a massive economic shutdown with quarantine rules in effect in many states and cities especially New York.
Amazon announced earlier last week that it would suspend shipments of nonessential items to its warehouses in the United States and the United Kingdom because of shortages caused by the worldwide outbreak.
Since the stay-at-home rules have been implemented, however, the retail giant has said that it will hire an additional 100,000 employees to be placed in other warehouses in the country as package orders have experienced a massive surge in recent weeks, a press release said.
Amazon warehouse workers have also tested positive for the virus in Spain and Italy. More than 1,500 employees around the world have signed an online petition demanding that CEO Jeff Bezos improve health safety during the pandemic.
