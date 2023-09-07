Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) is hosting a public safety town hall and dinner on Sept. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woodhaven Manor, located at 96-01 Jamaica Ave.
Multiple members of the NYPD will be in attendance, including Commissioner Edward Caban as the keynote speaker.
Other guests include First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief of Patrol John Chell and Assistant Chiefs Christine Bastedenbeck and Kevin Williams.
Queens residents might see some familiar faces: 102nd Precinct Commanding Officer Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, 104th Precinct Commanding Officer Deputy Inspector Kevin Coleman and 106th Precinct Commanding Officer Deputy Inspector Jerome Bacchi.
All the NYPD attendees are expected to speak, according to a Rajkumar aide.
“My top priority is to protect our community and keep the people safe,” Rajkumar wrote in an email to her constituents.
Dinner will be provided courtesy of private donors, her office said, and valet parking will be available. The event is open to anyone residing within the confines of the Assemblywoman’s district, an aide said.
Attendees must RSVP by texting or calling (929) 353-5470, or by emailing rajkumarj@nyassembly.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.