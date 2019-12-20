Allaying fears at synagogues

In the wake of a deadly shooting spree at a kosher grocery in Jersey City last week, officers from the 106th Precinct fanned out to reassure synagogues in Ozone Park and Howard Beach that security here is being stepped up.
A message posted on the precinct’s Twitter page late last week showed police cars parked in front of two houses of worship, the Howard Beach Judea Center and the Ozone Park Jewish Center, and included the hashtag #neighborhoodpolicing.
Four people, including a Jersey City police officer, were killed when a couple, linked to a radical, anti-Semetic religious sect, open fired inside the Jewish grocery. Both terrorists were shot dead by police.
