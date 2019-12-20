  • December 20, 2019
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Allaying fears at synagogues

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am

Allaying fears at synagogues 0 comments

In the wake of a deadly shooting spree at a kosher grocery in Jersey City last week, officers from the 106th Precinct fanned out to reassure synagogues in Ozone Park and Howard Beach that security here is being stepped up.

A message posted on the precinct’s Twitter page late last week showed police cars parked in front of two houses of worship, the Howard Beach Judea Center and the Ozone Park Jewish Center, and included the hashtag #neighborhoodpolicing.

Four people, including a Jersey City police officer, were killed when a couple, linked to a radical, anti-Semetic religious sect, open fired inside the Jewish grocery. Both terrorists were shot dead by police.

— Michael Shain

QueensChronicle.com

More about

Posted in on Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Latest Galleries

© Copyright 2019, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]