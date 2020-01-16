Aid is slow coming in for fire families

Efforts to help families left homeless by a devastating four-alarm fire in Ozone Park two weekends ago appear to be slow getting started.

Three different GoFundMe pages established in the days after the fire had raised about $4,000 total as of Wednesday, Jan 15.

The Red Cross reported this week that it has been providing emergency shelter and financial assistance to three families — eight adults and two children — for several days after the fire.

But that aid has ended, a spokesman said this week.

Six buildings — including a popular neighborhood grocery — were left in ruin by a fire that spread quickly along the corner of 101st Avenue and 80th Street.

Unusually high winds pushed the flames from one wood-frame building to another.

Six firefighters and four civilians were injured in the fire, though none of the casualties was said to be life-threatening.

“I want to help with giving the families some help financially since they woke up Sunday morning and was left with nothing,” said the plea for donations on a GoFundMe page organized by Shivani Seedarnee.

“Decades of hard work, memories, and dedication was put into the homes.”

Seedarnee said his grandparents and cousins were among those who lost their homes.

Two other pages set up by either friends or families of victims are garnering small contributions.