New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing wholesale grocery distributor Quality King Distributors and CEO Glenn Nussdorf for alleged price gouging on more than 46,000 cans of Lysol spray during the coronavirus pandemic.
James said the company’s wholesale prices to sell Lysol disinfectant products to neighborhood grocery and discount stores, including several in Queens, were illegally increased.
Between January and April, Quality King increased the price from about $4.25 per 19-ounce can to as high as $9.15 per can, though the company did not incur increased costs for the product, she said.
The stores purchasing the products then passed on those increased prices. Consumers were charged as much as $16.99 for one can of Lysol that was previously sold at a retail price range of $5 to $8.
Stores in the borough that overpaid include Raindew Discounts Bayside in Flushing, B N Y Discount Inc. in Jamaica, Gem Stores #3 in Woodhaven, B & L Cosmetics#846#2001 in Jackson Heights, Fu Xing Enterprises Inc. in Maspeth, World Star Enterprises in Maspeth and Toto Distributors in Kew Gardens, according to the AG’s Office.
“Quality King’s profiteering during this time of crisis is appalling,” James said in a press release last Wednesday. “Instead of ensuring New Yorkers could protect themselves from this virus and stop the spread, Quality King chose to prey on a global pandemic to line its own pockets.”
Prior to the pandemic, spray was sold at $4.25 per can, or about $51 for a pack of 12 cans, according to the AG’s Office. In February, the price was about $5 per can, or $60 per 12-pack. Then it increased to about $7.95 per can or about $95.45 per pack by early March.
By the end of March, Quality King charged as much as $9.15 per can.
During that time, Quality King’s own median costs to purchase Lysol spray from suppliers remained flat at around $3.54 per can. As a result, the company has been able to boost its gross profit margin on the product from about 21 percent before the pandemic crisis to more than 95 percent.
Between Feb. 1 and April 7, Quality King price gouged on Lysol in at least 432 separate transactions, the AG said. The sales accounted for at least 3,835 12-packs of spray, or 46,020 19-ounce cans.
The office learned of the alleged price gouging after receiving complaints from consumers about retail stores’ high prices.
The suit seeks restitution for consumers forced to pay excessive prices.
