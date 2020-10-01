It seemed like Neir’s Tavern just couldn’t catch a break. Then its loyal customer base stepped in to lend a helping hand.
When the 190-year-old bar was burglarized last Friday around 3 a.m., its owner Loycent Gordon posted an emotional video to Facebook that showed patrons how drained he was from the trials of keeping the historical landmark open.
The thieves made away with the bar’s cash register drawer and its contents, leaving Gordon to cope with the costs of a broken machine and the lost revenue of a late opening.
The incident adds to a stretch of bad luck for Neir’s. The historic tavern has been staying afloat with outdoor service and dining during the pandemic, which hit three months after the city had to step in to rescue the bar from a steep rent increase in January.
“I’m just tired,” Gordon said in the video, in which he had to pause several times to hold back tears.
Security footage of the incident shows two masked figures entering the bar through the basement trapdoor, and making their way to the bar.
The police report further states that the two male culprits took a cash register, approximately $300 and four bottles of liquor and fled out the basement door that they came in.
On Sunday, a nearby resident got in touch with Gordon to tell him that she had found a cash drawer on the street. Gordon posted on Facebook that when he rushed over, he found that it was his, but the cash, keys to the liquor closet and vendor checks had been taken out and the drawer had been bent to the point of being unusable.
Late on Saturday, as one of Gordon’s staff members walked home, he also discovered an empty Jack Daniel’s bottle with the bar’s pour spout on top of it sitting on the street.
But after seeing Gordon struggling, the bar’s loyal customer base banded together to support their neighborhood pub. A member of the Neirs200 Facebook group, which is dedicated to keeping the bar alive until its 200th birthday, created a GoFundMe account to help the business recover from the loss. It succeeded in meeting its goal of $2,500 in less than 24 hours. As of noon on Wednesday, it had raised over $4,300.
“I’m very pleased and happy that we have so much support. It made that straw that was going to break the camel’s back a little lighter,” said Gordon.
Joanna Leis, a member of the group who has been providing complimentary PR for Neir’s during the pandemic, said that she wanted to contribute her skillset to help the bar, which has seen buoyed community support ever since Gordon unsuccessfully rallied for historical landmark status in 2016.
Since the bar’s near closure in January, the group has become more tightknit and organized. Leis said the sense of community solidarity is what motivates her to keep helping Neir’s.
“It really just brings everyone from the community and we have a camaraderie,” Leis said.
That community spirit is not lost on Gordon, who stepped up to host events like COVID antibody testing, free cardiovascular testing and two food drives feeding over 200 families each during the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Gordon said that he would be meeting with some members of Neirs200 to decide on how best to keep the bar financially viable.
While many of the supporters are its neighbors, Gordon said that some people in other parts of the country, and even in the United Kingdom who either visited or heard about the bar through media coverage, have gotten involved in the effort to preserve its history.
“They believe in the significance of a place like Neir’s Tavern. It’s a priceless gem,” Gordon said.
Anyone with tips on the identity of the burglars in the surveillance footage, which can be viewed at rb.gy/qn4wwd, can call the 102nd Precinct at (718) 805-3200.
