State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) is hosting his annual Veterans BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Howard Beach Motor Club, located at 59 Russel St., from 12 to 2 p.m.
Veterans and a guest are invited to enjoy free food, music and drinks donated by several local businesses and organizations. Seating is limited and reservations are required.
“I like to say that every day is Veterans Day, and as a small token of our appreciation for their service, my office team and I host this free BBQ for our vets each year,” Addabbo said in a statement.
To make a reservation, call Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111.
