State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and LiveOn NY will offer a free webinar for senior citizens looking to find out what benefits they are entitled to and how people are able to apply for them.
The Zoom event with take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Those interested in participating must register beforehand through the link bit.ly/3fRWtkD.
Representatives from LiveOn will provide information about their organization and review the benefits that are available to older adults. The information will include what the benefits address, the eligibility criteria and the application process. There also will be a question-and-answer session.
Benefits on the agenda include SNAP, SCRIE, HEAP, the Medicare Savings Program, Medicaid and property tax exemptions.
Those seeking more information are invited to call Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111 or LiveOn NY at (212) 398-5045 or email by email at benefits@liveon-ny.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.