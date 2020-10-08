State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) will again partner with Resorts World NYC for their annual job fair this October, but this year it’s going to be virtual to contend with the pandemic.
Job seekers will be able to log on and virtually interact with companies from across the tristate area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 through Oct. 25.
“This virtual job fair is a new venture for all of us, but in the age of Zoom meetings and conferences, I believe it will be a success,” Addabbo said.
Through the online portal, job seekers will be able to register for the event, create their profile by uploading a photo and their resume, browse job listings from over 100 companies once the virtual lobby opens, while meeting and chatting with company representatives about their job listings and asking any questions they may have answered in the Interactive Hiring Room. Candidates will be able to log in to the event from their phone, table or computer to apply for open positions from all of the companies in one convenient location.
Companies will include the New York State Department of Civil Service, DeVry College of New York, NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services, Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, Home Instead Senior Care, NY Helmets to Hardhats, Treasure Island Storage, New York State Police, Rockaway Home Care, MTA Headquarters, Prudential Financial, Fire Department of New York City and Mega Contracting Group, LLC.
Registration for the event will start on Oct. 1. To register visit bit.ly/3lk7TOR.
It is suggested that job seekers dress professionally, especially if they plan to appear on camera for any virtual live-chats with company representatives.
For more information about the event, one may contact Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.