With indoor mandates being lifted and Covid numbers trending down Queens Public Libraries have once again opened their branches for in-person programming, and state Sen. Joe Addabbo, Jr. (D-Howard Beach) has revived his mobile office hours.
“I am so pleased to be able to bring back these Mobile Office Hours events to our local library branches,” Addabbo said. “These events allow constituents who cannot visit my three district offices during regular business hours to get some time with me to bring up any matters they wish to discuss. It is a great way for an elected official to hear directly from the people they represent.”
All sessions run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
They are scheduled for Thursday, April 14 at the Howard Beach Library, located at 92-06 156 Ave.; Thursday, April 28 at the Middle Village Library, located at 72-31 Metropolitan Ave.; Thursday, May 12, at the South Ozone Park Library, located at 128-16 Rockaway Blvd.; Thursday, May 19, at Peninsula Library, located at 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd., and Thursday, June 16, at the Rego Park Library, located at 91-41 63 Drive.
