State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), who will go up against a Republican challenger on the Nov. 3 ballot, has framed his bid for re-election on legislative experience and his ability to work across the aisle.
It’s the second time that Tom Sullivan, a Breezy Point resident and member of the Army Reserve, has challenged Addabbo. The incumbent senator, a moderate Democrat, beat Sullivan by over 20,000 votes in the 2018 election.
“Personally I like being a moderate. You can talk to everyone,” Addabbo said in a Monday interview.
Addabbo argues that his ability to listen to the concerns of his Republican as well as progressive constituents is necessary in a district that stretches over some of the deepest red Trump hotbeds in Queens including Middle Village, Howard Beach and the western portion of Rockaway.
“Trump is not going to walk in that door and help you. You’re going to call me for the pothole, the street light, the unemployment claim,” Addabbo said.
In his bid for the seat, Sullivan has argued his bona fides as a small business owner would help him push back on the governor’s restrictions on small businesses during the pandemic.
For his part, Addabbo said the enforcement of restrictions is also an area where he differs from the governor. He criticized some instances in which Gov. Cuomo has brought the State Liquor Authority in to crack down on businesses violating the restrictions as draconian.
“This business just got back on their feet, but they closed in March. They just rehired 40 people,” he said. “Oh, so they played music until after 10 o’clock?”
Addabbo said he’s especially concerned about the effect of the economic recession on businesses in the Rockaways because of the area’s geographic isolation. Last year he said he had tried to draw consumers to the area and boost its economy by getting a toll rebate program enacted for all Queens residents driving over the Cross Bay Bridge, but the plan was delayed once quarantine began.
“We expect to get it back by 2021, but that would help the economics in Rockaway,” Addabbo said.
With a possible $59-billion deficit hanging over the state through 2022, Addabbo has argued that the main task facing the state Legislature is generating revenue.
“At some point, you cannot cut your way out of this,” said Addabbo, who added that cuts to healthcare, education and public safety were red-line areas that would start to affect the quality of life of his constituents.
As the chairman of the Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering, whose district encompasses Resorts World Casino, Addabbo has long been pushing for the legalization of sports betting in the state. His mobile sports betting bill would allow land-based casinos to have sports betting licenses, with an initial limitation of one “skin” per location, or the presence of one brand for each license.
Over the years the bill has seen a number of amendments, including additional safety and support measures to combat gambling addiction. Addabbo has argued that to make gambling safer, the state must legalize it.
“You want to help someone, regulate it because right now you can’t help people in New York because you don’t know who they are.”
As far as other ideas like some of the taxes on the ultrawealthy that some of his more progressive colleagues have proposed, Addabbo said that his vote is up in the air.
“I would have to look at the numbers,” he told the Chronicle. “I know it would only be like less than 1 percent of my own constituency, but what does that mean for the economics of our state?”
In terms of his recent legislative accomplishments, Addabbo touted his bill that requires a 9/11 day of remembrance in New York’s public schools as his biggest accomplishment. Cuomo signed it into law last year.
As the son of a congressman who served for 25 years, Addabbo grew up in the neighborhood and around politics. He said that his firsthand knowledge of the area’s long-term problems best qualify him to continue representing the district — the awkward J-shaped boundaries of which stretch over an ideologically and demographically heterogeneous mix of neighborhoods.
To close the interview Addabbo rattled off a set of problems facing each neighborhood in his district. In the north, he described the Glendale homeless shelter, a project he opposed, as a “bad bill of goods” for its neighbors. In the Rockaways, he said inadequate access to healthcare rivals that of transportation as a major issue. In Woodhaven, he’s concerned about the shops along Jamaica Avenue. In Howard Beach, he’s worried about the trash building up in Charles Park and flooding.
“My office is in high-tide territory. So I understand,” Addabbo said of the residents of Old Howard Beach and Hamilton Beach, where high tide washes into the neighborhood’s roadways on a frequent basis.
“I understand the community. I listen, I live close to that,” he said.
