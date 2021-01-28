State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is doing his part so that no one goes hungry on the international day of love.
From now until Feb. 14, Addabbo will collect food for a Valentine’s Day drive in his district offices in Middle Village and Howard Beach.
Addabbo will bring the donated food to Our Lady of Grace in Howard Beach and the Sacred Heart pantry in Glendale.
“Our local shelters typically experience an influx of donations during the holiday season, with Thanksgiving and Christmas being traditional times when people donate,” Addabbo said. “But the shelters need food all year round. My hopes are that this food drive can provide supplies to the food shelters during a time when they are usually low on stock.”
Needed nonperishable items include but are not limited to canned vegetables and fruit; cereals; crackers and snacks; pasta and rice; soups, stews and chili; cooking oil; and dried herbs and spices.
The drop-off addresses are 159-53 102 St. in Howard Beach and 66-85 73 Place in Middle Village.
Call (718) 738-1111 for details.
