After 20 years in Howard Beach, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. has a new home base in Woodhaven following a redistricting year that drew the southern neighborhoods out.
Addabbo held a grand-opening ceremony last Saturday to celebrate the new location at 84-16 Jamaica Ave.
The office has been open since the legislative session began in January but the celebration was organized after the installation of the new front signage.
Addabbo, center, was joined by his staff, Carl Moore, left, constituent liaison; Anthony Giudice, press secretary and special events coordinator; Sean McCabe, deputy chief of staff; Raimondo Graziano, chief of staff; Sandee Doremus, constituent liaison; Kristi Porth, scheduler; John D’Angelo, Middle Village office manager; and Tommy Delano, treasurer.
— Deirdre Bardolf
