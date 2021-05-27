A group of thoughtful Howard Beach residents cleaned the trash that has been persistently piling up along the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge last Sunday.
Team Up 2 Clean Up, a group that has formed to beautify spaces around the neighborhood, collected dozens of bags of garbage over a two-hour period and tossed them into a pickup truck that drove along with the volunteers.
Cleanup efforts along the bridge have grown more frequent over the past year after cuts to the Department of Sanitation affected trash pickup along the roadway.
“We want to thank all the community members that continue to volunteer with us at every cleanup. You truly are amazing!” wrote the event organizers on the group’s Facebook page.
—Max Parrott
