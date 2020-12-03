The Ozone Park Residents Block Association is providing the opportunity to sponsor an ornament for the community’s third annual holiday tree.
With a $5 donation, residents can get an ornament personalized with a message on the holiday tree at Living Word Christian Fellowship at 132-05 Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park.
Ornaments can honor a loved one or announce a new house, marriage, newborn, etc.
The donation may be paid online via Venmo on the @ozpkrba-copcp account with the code 4240.
Cash and checks are also accepted.
Visit the OZPKRBA office at 83-10 Rockaway Blvd. for more details or call (718) 641-0405.
