Mayor Adams’ newly appointed Covid-19 Recovery Roundtable and Health Equity Task Force consists of more than 40 people across different sectors throughout the city.
As the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant wanes, Adams has united a diverse set of stakeholders to accelerate the well-being and economic recovery of the city with an eye toward rebuilding the Big Apple and protecting its long-term growth.
“We cannot build a just and prosperous recovery for all New Yorkers without bringing together and listening to experts and community leaders from across the city,” Mayor Adams said in a statement on Thursday. “The COVID-19 Recovery Roundtable and Health Equity Task Force brings not only the best minds together to build a speedy recovery, but a lasting one.”
The task force will meet monthly over the course of the year, according to the Mayor’s Office.
“Assembling a group of leaders, advocates, and practitioners from 11 different fields, ranging from the disability community to the tech sector and the faith-based community will yield an inclusive conversation on how we can continue on the city’s path to an equitable recovery,” Anne Williams-Isom, deputy mayor for Health and Human Services said in a statement on Feb. 17. “We look forward to an engaged, sustained, and productive dialogue with the task force in service of building a stronger and more equitable city for all New Yorkers.”
Dr. Ramon Tallaj, chairman of the nonprofit SOMOS Community Care, which has 3,000 doctors serving 900,000 Medicaid-reliant patients, including in Queens, will serve as one of the four co-chairs of the task force.
“Eric Adams made a promise to bring preventive care to the streets and neighborhoods of New York City that need it the most — and with this announcement he has kept that promise,” said Tallaj. “We look forward to developing and announcing a recovery plan that builds back the social fabric of the city, especially for poor and working communities.”
EmblemHealth CEO Karen Ignagni is also among the more than 40 members of the task force, according to the Mayor’s Office. On Feb. 16, the healthcare provider opened a new office in Elmhurst.
“We are honored to serve on Mayor Adam’s Recovery Commission and to contribute to this key priority for our city,” Ignagni said to the Chronicle via email. “EmblemHealth has a long history of serving New York City and we will mobilize our associates, our clinicians and our community workers to work with the mayor and his talented team on helping the city strengthen and recover.”
