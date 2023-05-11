Teachers are appreciated all year round but especially now.
The Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park had its annual teacher’s night ceremony last week and recognized three principals, four teachers and a paraprofessional.
Among them were, front with certificates, left to right, Frances DeLuca, 25-year principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy; Dr. Jonathan Mangar of Archbishop Molloy High School; Jessica Marra, a District 75 special education teacher; Jeremy Bucaria, paraprofessional at Abraham Lincoln High School; Pamela Trincado, principal of MS 137; Jennifer Provence, teacher at PS 63; and Jennifer Guzzo, teacher at PS 64.
Representatives for Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards attended.
Teacher Appreciation Week is the first full week of May each year.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.