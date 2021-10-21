The spooky and spectacular Halloween parade from the Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach is back for its 34th year, packed with fun for all ages.
The parade will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Cross Bay Blvd. and 159th Avenue, stretching to 165th Avenue.
This year’s parade is in memory of Rocco Morabito.
The Kiwanis Club welcomes all to come and march in costume, led by marching bands.
There will be free food, soft drinks, rides, two bounce houses and more.
Seven different pizzerias from the neighborhood are donating pizzas and McDonald’s is donating food as well.
Educational coloring books will be given out, sponsored by Key Foods. Gift bags will be given out, too, all donated from local businesses and organizations.
Metropolitan Recycling is a co-sponsor.
There will also be an antique car show as part of the parade. Children and educators from the neighborhood will be this year’s grand marshals.
“It brings more prudence this year,” said Steve Sirgiovanni, since they had to cancel last year’s parade due to Covid. “It has been a long-standing tradition in Howard Beach,” said Sirgiovanni
Information can be found on the Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach’s Facebook page. Sponsorship opportunities are available. To advertise or support, please contact the Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach at howardbeachkiwanis.org.
