A group of Howard Beach residents met at Prima Pasta Monday night to congratulate former President Trump on not being convicted of violating the U.S. constitution in his second impeachment trial.
“It’s not easy to have this event. But we are doing something good. We love Former President Donald J. Trump and we hope this celebration will open everyone’s eyes,” wrote organizer Grace D’Agostino, left.
We now know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will occupy the White House for the next four years.”
Other celebrants included Irma Roman, right, Sal D’Agostino, Rosalie Prisco, Erica Rice, Nancy Stabile, Angela Nocerino, Angie Vale, Josephine Colletti, Josephine Catania, Rosemary Kulick, Jeffry Rodrguez, Andrew McGee and Jorge Roman.
— Max Parrott
