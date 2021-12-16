With the holidays just around the corner, it is Capri Jet Realty’s favorite time of the year. The company’s founder, Robert Napolitano, and his agents wholeheartedly embrace the holiday spirit because it is the perfect time to remind their clients and local community how much they mean to Capri Jet.
Even though this year is ending, the celebrations are just beginning. Napolitano prides himself in throwing elaborate appreciation dinners during the holidays for his agents, friends, family and longtime clients.
On Nov. 14, Capri Jet Realty’s sales manager, Jessie Lookfong, and top agent, Agata Landa, organized and hosted an exclusive event at the office for their closest female clients to show support for local businesses. “We just wanted to create a space where like-minded women like us can spend time together and to show support,” Lookfong said. Over 20 highly regarded clients attended the event and purchased an abundance of bracelets, necklaces and earrings from Renata from Touchstone Crystal, a Greenpoint jeweler.
Later that same week, on Nov. 18, Napolitano hosted an appreciation dinner for his 20-plus agents at Da Francesco’s Restaurant on Graham Avenue. He acknowledges how hard his agents work and makes it a point to show that he does not take the company’s success for granted. It is important for him as well as the sales manager to foster a work environment that motivates the agents to be continuously successful and take their career to the next level.
Capri Jet Realty also hosted its annual community event on Saturday, Dec. 11, when Santa came to visit all the children in Williamsburg. In addition, Capri Jet Realty is a proud sponsor of St. Nick’s Alliance and is participating in this year’s annual Holiday Food Drive for the less fortunate. Let us all be nice and not naughty this season and make our way over to 533 Metropolitan Ave. to drop-off canned foods for the Food Drive.
Wednesday, Dec. 15, marked Capri Jet Realty’s Annual Client Appreciation Dinner at Vetro’s Restaurant in Howard Beach. Due to last year’s pandemic, Capri Jet Realty was unable to throw a celebration for their loyal clients, so this year was extra special. Napolitano hinted that, “It is going to be better than ever!”
For the past 30 years, the boutique real estate agency in Williamsburg has enjoyed a stellar reputation for its in-depth market knowledge and exceptional customer service, while also taking an active role in the Brooklyn community. Napolitano knows that his business continues to flourish due to faithful clients, and for that he is grateful. “I have always been blessed to have good people surround me,” he says.
The saying goes, “Good people are hard to find,” but let us be clear: Good people are not hard to find at Capri Jet Realty. The end of the year is the best time to reflect on past achievements, show appreciation to those who contribute to one’s success, and set goals for the upcoming year to propel each other forward.
