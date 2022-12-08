The Welcome to Howard Beach sign is now decked out in holiday decor following the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association’s annual Christmas tree lighting, which took place on Sunday.
The event included live performances from Fazio Dance Center and singers Nicole Cicero and Bella Piazza. The area was spruced up thanks to Lisena Landscaping.
Support also came from the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department and the NYPD’s 106th Precinct and Patrol Borough Queens South. Elected officials in attendance included state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. and Roxanne Persaud and Councilwoman Joann Ariola.
— Deirdre Bardolf
