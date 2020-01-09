Wow, January really came fast. Although I don’t like the cold of the winter months, I do start to see a slight change as the days are a tiny bit lighter, a tiny bit longer. That is very good news, and means spring will be just around the corner — we hope.

I always write my article the first week of each month but somehow with the holidays and hustle and bustle I missed writing it last week. 2019 brought about some changes and saw some things remain the same.

The Greater Woodhaven Development Corp. did our usual promotions and this year added the Santa parade to our “to do” list. The Jolly Old Elf did his thing and also took pics with us at Maria Thomson Way (at Forest Parkway Plaza) one weekend in December.

We expect 2020 to bring some new and interesting ideas for the GWDC. We have our street fair date already prepared: Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, pending Community Board 9 approval, which will be voted on later this month. We will keep you posted.

And before you know it baseball season will be here again. We plan on getting more Mets tickets this year if we can. The GWDC secured tickets to Citi Field games twice in 2019 — now let’s try this year for more than that.

We will have the MetroCard van out in the warmer weather, the Bunny Promotion right before Easter and, we hope, a “Let’s Make a Deal” gameshow fundraiser in early spring. Dates are not yet ready for this event but should be soon.

Again we have fliers on our door at 84-01 Jamaica Ave. (by Chase bank) so browse there when shopping the Avenue as we not only hang notices about current events from our office but post fliers from other agencies too. Please look there from time to time if you want to know what is happening.

Also, if you are in need of a job, the Census will be hiring. Go to 2020census.gov/jobs for more info. I am told the pay is really good and the hours are flexible.

By the next time I write I hope to not be wearing a sweater but instead a regular shirt or better yet one with short sleeves (wishful thinking!).

See you soon. Happy New Year 2020, a week late, to all!